Big Red Business: Bonuses could push Alberts into the millionaire’s club

New Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts is set to earn more than three times his previous salary while at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and performance compensation could add hundreds of thousands more to his income. Alberts signed his five-year contract, which was approved by chancellor Ronnie Green and university president Ted Carter, on July 14. However, the contract wasn’t released publicly by the university until last Friday, and it sheds light on compensation details along with some standard performance clauses. As previously reported, Alberts is being paid a base salary of $800,000 annually through July 18, 2026. He earned $255,000 as athletic director at University of Nebraska-Omaha. Alberts will make less than his predecessor Bill Moos, who was scheduled to earn $1.2 million in salary in fiscal year 2022 after making $1.15 million this year. Moos is being paid in full for both years and is also getting $1 million in deferred compensation payment that was due at the end of his contract, according to several media reports.

Bonus baby

Among the compensation and performance details in Alberts’ contract, which is mostly standard procedure for college athletic directors at the Power 5 level: *Academic performance bonuses. Alberts can make up to $110,000 in bonuses related to athletes’ academic progress. The total will be based on the NCAA’s so-called Academic Progress Rate, which measures all student athletes’ classroom performance over their two most recently completed academic years. If the department’s academic achievement score is between 970 and 984, Alberts will receive a bonus of $100,000. If the achievement score over two years is 985 or greater, Alberts’ bonus will climb to $110,000. Alberts will not get a bonus if the department’s two-year score is below 970. *Athletics performance. Alberts can make up to $200,000 in bonuses based on Nebraska’s standing in the Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup, which is awarded annually and measures athletic performance across all sports. He’ll receive the $200,000 if Nebraska is ranked between No. 16 and No. 20 in the rankings. He’ll get more if the school finishes in the top 15, or slightly less if the school ranking is between 16 and 20. No bonus will be paid if the Cornhuskers rank outside the top 30. Nebraska finished 35th in the final 2020-2021 rankings, its best finish in five years. The Cornhuskers finished seventh in the 14-team Big Ten Conference. *Football performance bonus. Alberts received $100,000 if the football team wins the Big Ten title, and $150,000 for winning the national championship. *Retention bonus. Alberts is entitled to a retention bonus of $500,000 if he remains employed through July 18, 2026, the final day of his contract. *Performance review. After three years, Alberts will be eligible for a merit-based increase in his salary, if warranted. *A pandemic clause. The contract notes that Alberts’ salary and benefits can be adjusted accordingly if (his) work becomes “less than full-time or if certain athletic events or programs within the department are canceled or otherwise curtailed due to unforeseen circumstances, such as a pandemic.”

Millionaire’s club