Bollers gets to see Huskers' program from all angles
Class of 2021 defensive end/outside linebacker prospect T.J. Bollers has gotten the chance to see the Nebraska football program from every angle over the past several months. He attended last seaso...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news