It’s time for another round of Bold Predictions for Nebraska football: Wisconsin edition!

Here’s how Inside Nebraska’s Zack Carpenter, Steve Marik and Greg Smith see some things shaking out on Saturday night between the Huskers (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) and Badgers (5-5, 3-4) as Nebraska is set to be a 4.5-point underdog at Camp Randall Stadium with a point total of 36.5 for the over/under as of Wednesday afternoon, per BetMGM.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Central Time on NBC as part of the network's "Big Ten Saturday Night" primetime spotlight.

Be sure to check out additional Bold Predictions, final score picks and more in our video preview below or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Audio is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

=================================