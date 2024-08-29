in other news
Tuesday Tim-Bits: Early look at Colorado visitor list, additional notes
An early, early look at the Nebraska-Colorado visitor list plus some additional recruiting intel ahead of the season
WATCH: Dylan Raiola, Tony White and more preview UTEP opener
Tuesday's UTEP Week press conference with Dylan Raiola, Tony White, Jahmal Banks, Thomas Fidone and more.
Tony White announces this year's Blackshirts
Tony White announces the Blackshirts, dives into the tradition and how this year's recipients earned them.
Nebraska adds former LSU TE Mac Markway
Nebraska appears to add former LSU tight end Mac Markway.
Scotty Walden high on QB Raiola, "wild banshees" on special teams and more
UTEP head coach Scotty Walden talks Nebraska game and more.
Nebraska football. Dylan Raiola. Matt Rhule. Year 2.
All of it has drawn agonizingly near. The Huskers are roughly 48 hours away from the first kickoff of the year when UTEP rolls into town for both teams' season opener (2:30 p.m. CT on FOX).
And with that, we have the first full edition of Bold Predictions for the 2024 season! Below, we have predictions written by Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter, Steve Marik and Tim Verghese.
For even more predictions – including our final scores for Saturday – watch our Bold Predictions video in the link below or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Listen to our breakdown on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Without further rambling, let's get to it!
=================================
