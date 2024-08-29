Advertisement

Tuesday Tim-Bits: Early look at Colorado visitor list, additional notes

Tuesday Tim-Bits: Early look at Colorado visitor list, additional notes

An early, early look at the Nebraska-Colorado visitor list plus some additional recruiting intel ahead of the season

 • Tim Verghese
Published Aug 29, 2024
Bold Predictions: Nebraska vs. UTEP
Nebraska football. Dylan Raiola. Matt Rhule. Year 2.

All of it has drawn agonizingly near. The Huskers are roughly 48 hours away from the first kickoff of the year when UTEP rolls into town for both teams' season opener (2:30 p.m. CT on FOX).

And with that, we have the first full edition of Bold Predictions for the 2024 season! Below, we have predictions written by Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter, Steve Marik and Tim Verghese.

For even more predictions – including our final scores for Saturday – watch our Bold Predictions video in the link below or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Listen to our breakdown on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Without further rambling, let's get to it!

=================================

nebraska
nebraska
