John Cook, Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly preview #2 Nebraska vs #7 Wisconsin

John Cook, Andi Jackson, Bergen Reilly preview #2 Nebraska vs #7 Wisconsin

Presser videos as NU volleyball's John Cook, Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly preview the Huskers' showdown at Wisconsin.

 • Jansen Coburn
Dylan Raiola responds to Marcus Satterfield criticism

Dylan Raiola responds to Marcus Satterfield criticism

Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese discuss Dylan Raiola's response to criticism of Marcus Satterfield.

 • Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese
Willis McGahee IV "earning" more game snaps with improved practice habits

Willis McGahee IV "earning" more game snaps with improved practice habits

True freshman Jack linebacker Willis McGahee IV is in line for more playing time. Here's why.

 • Steve Marik
Three takeaways from Tony White's time at the podium ahead of UCLA

Three takeaways from Tony White's time at the podium ahead of UCLA

Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the upcoming matchup with UCLA

 • Tim Verghese
WATCH: Dylan Raiola, Tony White, Marcus Satterfield review Ohio State loss

WATCH: Dylan Raiola, Tony White, Marcus Satterfield review Ohio State loss

Presser videos as Dylan Raiola, Tony White and Marcus Satterfield review NU's loss at Ohio State, preview UCLA and more.

 • Jansen Coburn

Published Oct 31, 2024
Bold Predictions: Nebraska vs. UCLA
Inside Nebraska

Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Nebraska football return to the field for one of the Huskers' most important games of the season as they seek bowl eligibility vs. UCLA on Saturday.

The Huskers (5-3 overall, 2-3 Big Ten) were reeling coming off a 56-7 loss at Indiana but rebounded in a significant way last week to nearly pull off a road upset of No. 4 Ohio State in a 21-17 loss.

Now, Nebraska returns to Lincoln for its first home game since a 14-7 win over Rutgers on Oct. 5 as it hosts the struggling Bruins (2-5, 1-4) at 2:30 p.m. CT this Saturday on Big Ten Network.

UCLA faced a daunting schedule to open the season but ended a five-game losing streak to No. 13 Indiana, No. 16 LSU (road), No. 1 Oregon, at No. 3 Penn State (road) and unranked Minnesota* with a 35-32 win at Rutgers two weeks ago before hitting a bye week.

Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and recruiting analyst Tim Verghese give their takes and projections on how they envision things playing out between the Huskers and Bruins in the latest edition of Bold Predictions.

*All rankings are current. Indiana was unranked, LSU was ranked No. 16, Oregon was ranked No. 8, and Penn State was ranked No. 7 at the time of those games.

