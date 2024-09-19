Bold Predictions: Nebraska vs Illinois

Nebraska football has made the fourth quarter boring again.

The Huskers (3-0) have stormed through their first three opponents and rolled their way to a national billing as the No. 22-ranked program in college football.

Head coach Matt Rhule, freshman QB Dylan Raiola and a vaunted defense now have their biggest challenge of the season thus far as No. 22 Illinois (3-0) comes to town.

For the fourth consecutive time, Rhule, Raiola and Co. will be looking to hand an opponent their first loss of the season as UTEP (0-0), Colorado (1-0) and Northern Iowa (2-0) each entered Memorial Stadium with a zero in the loss column.

Nebraska will begin that mission at 7:00 p.m. Central Time (FOX) on Friday night under the lights.

Below, the Inside Nebraska staff breaks down the game as publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and recruiting analyst Tim Verghese give their takes on how they envision things playing out against the Illini.

