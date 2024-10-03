Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Nebraska football return home following the Huskers' first road trip – and first road win – over Purdue last weekend. Now, the Huskers get a stern test against Greg Schiano and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3 p.m. CT on FS1) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and recruiting analyst Tim Verghese dive into the matchup and give their takes on how they envision things playing out between the Huskers and Knights in the latest edition of Bold Predictions.