Bold Predictions: Nebraska at Ohio State

Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Nebraska football return to the field for the Huskers' most difficult matchup of the season at Ohio State on Saturday for a 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT on FOX.

The Huskers (5-2 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) are reeling coming off the embarrassing 56-7 loss at Indiana – now the 13th-ranked team in the country – and don't get any breaks this weekend against the fourth-ranked Buckeyes (5-1, 2-1) in the Big Noon Kickoff spotlight.

Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and recruiting analyst Tim Verghese give their takes and projections on how they envision things playing out between the Huskers and Buckeyes in the latest edition of Bold Predictions.