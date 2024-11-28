Bold Predictions: Nebraska at Iowa

Nebraska football returns to the field with a massive weight – a big-bodied monkey – lifted off of its back and shoulders as it heads into the latest Nebraska-Iowa rivalry game.

The Huskers (6-5 overall, 3-5 Big Ten) are going to the postseason. Instead of being faced with a matchup in which we label it "one of the most pivotal games of the season" for Nebraska, head coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers are now freed up from the burden of owning the nation's third-longest bowl game drought.

How will Nebraska follow up its pressure-relieving 44-25 win over Wisconsin? The answer to that question is arguably the most intriguing of all the storylines as the Huskers enter Kinnick Stadium on Black Friday (6:30 p.m. CT on NBC and Peacock) in a rivalry game matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3).

Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and recruiting analyst Tim Verghese get into all of that and plenty more in the latest edition of Bold Predictions, where they give their takes on how things will play out in the next episode of Huskers vs. Hawkeyes.

This time, Zack goes last because he has some things to run down and get off his chest.