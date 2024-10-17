Bold Predictions: Nebraska at Indiana

in other news
Recruiting Mailbag: Biggest needs in 2026, midseason tape and more
We address Nebraska's biggest needs to address in the 2026 cycle, commits impressing and how record affects recruiting
Biggest takeaways from Raiola, coordinators heading into Indiana matchup
Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik break down Nebraska football's latest media availability this week.
Nebraska: The "One-Half Football Team"
Our biggest takeaways from Marcus Satterfield ahead of Saturday's showdown at Indiana.
Takeaways: Tony White vs. Kurtis Rourke Round 2
Our three biggest takeaways from Tony White as he previews Nebraska's matchup at Indiana.
An urgency to win helps create Dylan Raiola's next-level work ethic
Nebraska's true freshman quarterback has shown growth through six games of his first college football season.
Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Nebraska football return to the field at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT on Saturday for a showdown at Indiana.
The 16th-ranked Hoosiers (6-0 overall, 3-0 Big Ten) will host the Huskers (5-1, 2-1) for Big Noon Kickoff on FOX in a matchup that will either bump Indiana closer to the Top 10 nationally or vault Nebraska back into the Top 25.
Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and recruiting analyst Tim Verghese give their takes and projections on how they envision things playing out between the Huskers and Hoosiers in the latest edition of Bold Predictions.
