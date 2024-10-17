Bold Predictions: Nebraska at Indiana

Advertisement

in other news

Recruiting Mailbag: Biggest needs in 2026, midseason tape and more

Recruiting Mailbag: Biggest needs in 2026, midseason tape and more

We address Nebraska's biggest needs to address in the 2026 cycle, commits impressing and how record affects recruiting

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Biggest takeaways from Raiola, coordinators heading into Indiana matchup

Biggest takeaways from Raiola, coordinators heading into Indiana matchup

Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik break down Nebraska football's latest media availability this week.

 • Tim Verghese and Steve Marik
Nebraska: The "One-Half Football Team"

Nebraska: The "One-Half Football Team"

Our biggest takeaways from Marcus Satterfield ahead of Saturday's showdown at Indiana.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter
Takeaways: Tony White vs. Kurtis Rourke Round 2

Takeaways: Tony White vs. Kurtis Rourke Round 2

Our three biggest takeaways from Tony White as he previews Nebraska's matchup at Indiana.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter
An urgency to win helps create Dylan Raiola's next-level work ethic

An urgency to win helps create Dylan Raiola's next-level work ethic

Nebraska's true freshman quarterback has shown growth through six games of his first college football season.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik

in other news

Recruiting Mailbag: Biggest needs in 2026, midseason tape and more

Recruiting Mailbag: Biggest needs in 2026, midseason tape and more

We address Nebraska's biggest needs to address in the 2026 cycle, commits impressing and how record affects recruiting

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Biggest takeaways from Raiola, coordinators heading into Indiana matchup

Biggest takeaways from Raiola, coordinators heading into Indiana matchup

Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik break down Nebraska football's latest media availability this week.

 • Tim Verghese and Steve Marik
Nebraska: The "One-Half Football Team"

Nebraska: The "One-Half Football Team"

Our biggest takeaways from Marcus Satterfield ahead of Saturday's showdown at Indiana.

Premium content
 • Zack Carpenter
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 17, 2024
Bold Predictions: Nebraska at Indiana
Staff
Inside Nebraska

Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Nebraska football return to the field at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT on Saturday for a showdown at Indiana.

The 16th-ranked Hoosiers (6-0 overall, 3-0 Big Ten) will host the Huskers (5-1, 2-1) for Big Noon Kickoff on FOX in a matchup that will either bump Indiana closer to the Top 10 nationally or vault Nebraska back into the Top 25.

Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and recruiting analyst Tim Verghese give their takes and projections on how they envision things playing out between the Huskers and Hoosiers in the latest edition of Bold Predictions.

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month

>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE

>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)

>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement