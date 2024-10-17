Bold Predictions: Nebraska at Indiana

Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Nebraska football return to the field at 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT on Saturday for a showdown at Indiana.

The 16th-ranked Hoosiers (6-0 overall, 3-0 Big Ten) will host the Huskers (5-1, 2-1) for Big Noon Kickoff on FOX in a matchup that will either bump Indiana closer to the Top 10 nationally or vault Nebraska back into the Top 25.

Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and recruiting analyst Tim Verghese give their takes and projections on how they envision things playing out between the Huskers and Hoosiers in the latest edition of Bold Predictions.