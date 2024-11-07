Advertisement

Published Nov 7, 2024
Bold Predictions for final stretch of Nebraska's season
Staff
Inside Nebraska

Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and Nebraska football get back to the field next weekend with a road matchup against USC in Los Angeles.

That upcoming Huskers vs. Trojans battle will be a matchup between two teams that are in the middle of a significant inflection point in their respective programs with three games remaining.

As we sit more than a week out from that pivotal game for the Huskers, we take a broader look at the final stretch of their season and what we expect to happen.

Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter, staff writer Steve Marik and recruiting analyst Tim Verghese give their takes and projections on how they envision things playing out in the final-third of the Huskers' regular season in the latest edition of Bold Predictions.

