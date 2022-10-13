Bold Predictions is back for another go-round as Nebraska hits the road for a second straight week for a third primetime matchup (6:30 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network) in as many weeks.

After wins over Indiana and Rutgers, the Huskers (3-3, 2-1 Big Ten) are set to square off with Purdue (4-2, 2-1) as a 13.5-point underdog in what Nebraska defensive coordinator Bill Busch labeled a "monumental battle."

The winner will earn at least a share of the Big Ten West lead and will be the outright leader if Minnesota beats Illinois (5-1, 2-1) earlier in the day.

Without further adieu, let's get to this week's Bold Predictions, a written-only version of our weekly series this time around.