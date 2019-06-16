Iowa outside linebacker and defensive end prospect Blaise Gunnerson took one last visit to Nebraska this weekend as he is getting close to making his college decision.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Gunnerson made this particular trip to Lincoln a three-day affair, first participating in the Friday Night Lights camp, and then utilizing his official visit Saturday through Sunday.

"I wanted to have the opportunity to spend a couple nights in Lincoln and really get the feel for Nebraska if I decide to come and play football for the Huskers," Gunnerson stated as his reason for the extended stay in Nebraska the past few days.

Though he has taken additional unofficial visits to NU over the past year, he was definitely given the red carpet treatment by the Husker coaching and recruiting staff this time.

"Friday, I basically went through camp, showered, and hung out with Casey Rogers, which was fun," Gunnerson recalled. "Saturday was the day when they showed me around the facilities and the campus, and we did a photo shoot, etc.

"After that, I had a good lunch eating at the top of Memorial Stadium while watching the Pipeline one on one board drills. Then, at 6:00 PM, they had me come to a Top Golf simulator and they brought me in steaks."

Husker players Luke McCaffrey, Bryce Benhart and Casey Rogers were all on hand to eat dinner with him, according to Gunnerson.

"There were a whole bunch of players and the whole coaching staff there with me," Gunnerson said. "Adrian Martinez was my player host Saturday night, so we went and played poker with all the guys. Eventually, I played him in a game of Madden, but unfortunately, I lost by three points."

His latest visit to Nebraska wrapped up on Sunday and ended with the Huskers' head coach and defensive coordinator giving their final pitches to Gunnerson.

"Sunday was just a good breakfast at HUDL, and then, I had film meetings with Coach (Erik) Chinander and Coach (Scott) Frost," Gunnerson said. "They really made their last recruiting pitch to me."

Gunnerson has one last trip on his schedule to Iowa State on June 21, and then he will make his decision between the Cornhuskers and Cyclones.