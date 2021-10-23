Blair's J’shawn Unger is Huskers' first commit to baseball Class of 2024

In-state player J’shawn Unger is the first commitment to Nebraska's baseball Class of 2024. The Blair high school product was recruited to pitch and to play a corner infield spot by the Husker coaches. He both throws and hits right-handed.

Iowa and West Virginia were also recruiting Unger prior to his commitment to Nebraska.

"Nebraska was my first offer," Unger said. "Early in the summer, I went to a PBR Showcase in Omaha and put up some good numbers. That caught some DI eyes. I started out talking with Iowa first and then Nebraska came along.

"I thought I had a pretty good bond with the Nebraska coaches and I knew they would be one of my top choices if they gave me an offer. That offer came about two months ago, and it was my first ever Division I offer. I talked to my parents and decided to commit last week."

The Husker staff got a good look at Unger during one of their baseball camps in late August as well. He was also in attendance for the Northwestern football game weekend.

"It was like an unofficial visit and they showed us their facilities and stuff like that," Unger recounted about his camp experience. "It was pretty cool."

Unger is a right-handed pitcher and third baseman for Blair, and he thinks he could play both positions when he gets to Lincoln.

"I think Nebraska primarily likes me as a pitcher," Unger shared. "I also play third base. During the spring, I had a home run off of CJ Hood who was a Nebraska commit, and then I had three more home runs and four triples. I also had a bunch of base knocks and RBIs."

Unger believes he will fit right in with the resurgent Nebraska baseball program.

"Nebraska, I mean, the fan base is just amazing!" Unger stated. "I went to a Huskers night game and I was just ecstatic. You couldn't get anything better than that. I know the coaching staff treats their athletes right, and I want to be a part of that.

"With them winning the Big Ten, they've got a good program over there. I just wanted to be a part of it. Hopefully, I can be like a building block for them that they can look at. I know some of the 2021 class like Drew Christo and CJ Hood."

Unger also plays football and basketball for Blair.