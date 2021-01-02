Nebraska’s defense got its 2021 off to an excellent start, as senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann announced Saturday that he would return for an additional season.

The NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all fall student-athletes due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the most versatile pieces for the Blackshirts this season, Domann thrived in his hybrid outside linebacker/defensive back role in 2020.

He led the team with 58 total tackles and tied for the lead in both tackles for loss (6.5) and pass breakups (five) while forcing two fumbles and recovering another in NU’s eight games.

After dealing with injuries early in his career, the 6-foot-1, 230-pound native of Colorado has been a mainstay for the Husker defense the past two seasons.

Now he’ll provide invaluable talent and experience to an outside linebacker room that made noticeable strides under position coach Mike Dawson in 2020.