Nebraska football has not been shy about stating its primary goal for the defense in 2024. Matt Rhule, Tony White and the Huskers want to own "the best defense in the country."

Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese once again dive into that pursuit on the latest edition of Rapid Recap with discussions on...

>> The Blackshirts bolstering their depth early on in training camp.

>> Tweaks being explored in regard to the role and utilization of star defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher.

>> The potentially dangerous one-two combination of Jimari Butler and Cam Lenhardt.

>> A projection about true freshmen Keona Davis and David Hoffken for their first college season.

>> Nebraska's search for the second outside cornerback who will start opposite Tommi Hill. That No. 2 CB spot was filled by a familiar face at practice over the weekend.

But first, they address the unfortunate news of the day with Rhule announcing on Tuesday that veteran LT Teddy Prochazka and true freshman DB-turned-LB Roger Gradney both suffered torn ACLs and will miss the 2024 season.

