Nebraska signed one of its largest signing classes in the modern recruiting era, putting the bow on a 28-man haul in the 2023 cycle with Wednesday's signing day.

Matt Rhule and Company's efforts to restock the shelves of talent over the last two months began with the commitment of electric Texas WR Brice Turner on Dec. 7 and ended with the signing of speedy DB D'Andre Barnes.

Through it all, former Nebraska star linebacker Jay Foreman and Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik have been diving into the game film of those high school players – and the transfer additions – for their Blackshirt Breakdown series. They have taken a look at 20 of the Huskers' 39 overall offseason scholarship additions.

Below you will find video links to the breakdowns of the high school signees and transfer additions who Jay and Steve have analyzed in the Huskers' 2023 class.

