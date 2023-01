Nebraska landed its 10th addition from the transfer portal this offseason in Arik Gilbert, an intriguing talent who spent the past two seasons at Georgia and, before that, LSU.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Gilbert is a former No. 1-rated tight end and No. 9 overall recruit in the 2020 class. Former Nebraska star Jay Foreman joins Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik to break down Gilbert's LSU game tape from his true freshman campaign in 2020.

Watch Jay and Steve break down Gilbert's game film in the video above, and check out all of our video content for free on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.