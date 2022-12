We broke down Marcus Satterfield's offense earlier this morning by taking a look at South Carolina's game against Kentucky this season.

In the video above, we give even more details of what Satterfield's offense at Nebraska could feature.

Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik and Jay Foreman, NFL veteran and former Husker Blackshirt, break down Satterfield's offense with Foreman talking scheme, personnel, fit and much more.

That video and all of our video content is available for free on the Inside Nebraska YouTube page.

Also, be sure to join Jay and Steve this evening for their weekly one-hour live chat as Jay answers questions from 8-9 p.m. on the Insider's Board!