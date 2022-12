Former Nebraska star Jay Foreman and Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik take a closer look at Kai Wallin and Syncere Safeeullah in this week's Blackshirt Breakdown.

Wallin and Safeeullah are the two latest commitments in Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class who both gave their verbal pledge to the Huskers on Monday.

Wallin is a defensive end/outside linebacker who will come to Lincoln from the JUCO level out of California's American River Community College. Safeeullah is a cornerback from Florida powerhouse IMG Academy.

What does each new commitment bring to the Huskers on the field? Watch the video above to see what the future has in store for those two in Tony White's defense.

Check out all of our video content for free on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel, including a detailed analysis of what the Huskers' offense and defense will look like under Marcus Satterfield and Tony White.