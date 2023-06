Inside Nebraska's Steve Marik and former Husker linebacker Jay Foreman break down the film of 2025 defensive line commit Tyson Terry and discuss how the three-star recruit out of Omaha (Neb.) North fits into Matt Rhule’s program.

Watch their in-depth analysis in the video above, and head to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our Blackshirt Breakdown episodes. All episodes are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Discuss Tyson Terry and our analysis of the future Husker with other Nebraska fans on the Insider's Board.

Not a member of Inside Nebraska? Join our community today!