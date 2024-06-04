Welcome to the Blackshirt Breakdown, Inside Nebraska's video series where former Husker Blackshirt and eight-year NFL veteran, Jay Foreman, and staff writer Steve Marik get together to break down the film of the latest Husker game.

Since it's June and there hasn't been a real Nebraska football game since late November, today's edition of the Blackshirt Breakdown is dedicated to Bryson Hayes, a three-star receiver commit in Nebraska's 2025 class out of Maize, Kansas.

Hayes, who committed to the Huskers on April 14, had a strong sophomore season at Maize in 2022, catching 19 passes for 582 yards and eight touchdowns. He was a big-play threat that year, owning an average of 30.6 yards per reception. Although he had fewer than 20 catches, Hayes made up for it with 42 percent of his receptions going for touchdowns.

As a junior in 2023, he caught 60 passes for 962 yards and 10 scores. Kansas State and Kansas were two in-state power conference teams after Hayes' commitment.

