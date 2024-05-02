Welcome to the Blackshirt Breakdown, Inside Nebraska's video series where former Husker Blackshirt and eight-year NFL veteran, Jay Foreman, and staff writer Steve Marik get together to break down the film of the latest Husker game. Since it's May and there hasn't been a real Nebraska football game since late November, today's edition of the Blackshirt Breakdown is dedicated to Dylan Raiola's performance in front of 60,000-plus fans at the Red-White Spring Game.

Raiola, the former five-star legacy recruit in Nebraska's 2024 class, went 16-of-22 for 239 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Jay and Steve take a look at six of Raiola's passes from the scrimmage. Watch their in-depth analysis in the video above, and head to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our Blackshirt Breakdown episodes. All episodes are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

