BSB Preview: Nebraska vs Kansas

Nebraska baseball junior infielder Dylan Carey (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

Nebraska baseball is coming off its second Big Ten series win and now welcomes a former Big 12 foe to Lincoln. The Huskers (19-21 overall, 7-11 Big Ten) have won seven of their last 11 games since the opener of their series victory over Rutgers, and they have taken five of their last eight dating back to their road upset victory over then-No. 22 Kansas. The Jayhawks (31-10, 12-6 Big 12) lost four in a row – including that loss to Nebraska – to drop out of the Top 25, but they have bounced back to win four consecutive games. Below is a preview of the Nebraska vs. Kansas rematch with info provided by Nebraska Athletics.

Nebraska vs. Kansas: How to watch, stream, listen

TUESDAY Time: 6 p.m. CT Pitching: RHP Tucker Timmerman (0-0, 2.57 ERA) vs. TBD TV/Streaming: B1G+ Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App Stadium: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park in Lincoln

Follow the games

>> Tuesday's midweek matchup against Kansas can be seen on B1G+. >> Fans can also listen to Ben McLaughlin and Nick Handley call the action on Tuesday on the Huskers Radio Network. >> Every game this season can be heard for free on Huskers.com and the Official Nebraska Huskers App for both iOS and android devices.

Nebraska vs. Kansas: Series history

>> Through 255 all-time meetings, Nebraska holds a 150-103-2 advantage over Kansas in the all-time series. >> Earlier this month, the Huskers knocked off the 22nd-ranked Jayhawks 7-5 on April 8 in Lawrence. >> In their last meeting in Lincoln last season, Kansas picked up a 9-4 win against the Big Red on April 23.

Nebraska baseball sophomore pitcher Tucker Timmerman (Photo by Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics)

***Nebraska Game Notes***

Boost on the bump: Timmerman returns

>> Sophomore Tucker Timmerman returned to the mound this month at Iowa for the NU bullpen after being sidelined from an injury suffered on opening weekend against No. 16 Vanderbilt. >> Timmerman matched his career high with 2.2 innings pitched in his return at Iowa on April 13. The Beatrice, Neb., native allowed just one hit and struck out three Hawkeyes while tossing 2.2 scoreless frames in Nebraska's 6-4 win in the series finale. >> Against No. 16 Vanderbilt on opening weekend, the sophomore allowed one run on two hits and struck out a pair in 2.1 innings of work in Nebraska's 6-4 win against the Commodores. >> In three appearances this season, Timmerman holds a 2.57 ERA and seven strikeouts while allowing just two runs on five hits across seven innings.

Six shooters

>> Nebraska is 121-27 under head coach Will Bolt when scoring at least six runs. >> The Big Red have scored six-plus runs in 17 of the 19 victories this season, defeating No. 16 Vanderbilt (6-4), San Diego State (13-0), Louisiana (6-1), Washington (6-2), Wichita State (10-1), Pepperdine (9-6, 11-4). USC (6-5), Oregon State (7-3, 16-7), Rutgers (8-5, 10-5), No. 22 Kansas (7-5), Iowa (6-4), Creighton (6-3) and Northwestern (14-4). >> The Husker offense reached the six-run mark 34 times last season, compiling a 28-6 record. >> Nebraska scored six-plus runs in 33 contests (26-7) in 2023 after tallying at least six runs 23 times (19-4) in 2022, 28 times (26-2) in 2021 and seven times (5-2) in 2020.

Silva keeps climbing all-time HBP chart

>> Riley Silva has been hit by pitch 41 times in his two seasons as a Husker, which sits sixth all-time in program history. >> Silva is five away from tying Kale Kiser (2009-12) in fifth and six shy of Kash Kalkowski (2009-13) and Bryan Peters (2010-13) in third.

Lockdown Luke

>> Junior Luke Broderick goes into Tuesday night tied for fifth nationally and is one of 13 closers with at least nine saves on the season. >> Broderick holds a 2-1 record and nine saves with a 4.19 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 19.1 innings across 17 appearances this season. >> The Omaha, Neb., native's nine saves are the most by a Husker reliever since Spencer Schwellenbach (10) in 2021. >> Broderick is one save shy of reaching ninth on the single-season charts at NU and becoming the 12th Husker reliever in program history to reach double-digit saves in a season.

Buettenback and Overbeek pacing Huskers in April

>> Max Buettenback and Joshua Overbeek have led the Husker offense in Nebraska's 13 games this month. >> Buettenback is batting .375 (18-of-48) with three doubles, four home runs, 14 RBI and 10 runs scored while posting an OPS of 1.144 in the 13-game stretch. >> Overbeek is hitting .370 (17-of-46) with four doubles, four homers, 12 RBI and nine runs scored while recording a 1.129 OPS in the span of 13 games this month.

Jesske one of toughest sophomores to strike out in the country

>> Will Jesske enters Tuesday night vs. Kansas as one of 14 sophomores nationally, including one of six P4 sophomores, to average 10-or-more at-bats per strikeout this season. >> Jesske has struck out just eight times in 83 at-bats this season while hitting .253 with four doubles, a triple, three homers, 13 RBI and 16 runs scored in 31 games played this season.

Top bats in Husker lineup

>> Cayden Brumbaugh leads the Big Red with a .308 batting average, 33 runs scored, 13 doubles and eight stolen bases in 39 starts this season. >> Max Buettenback holds a team-best 1.014 and is hitting .307 at the plate with six doubles, seven home runs, 22 RBI and 21 runs scored in 29 games this season. >> Case Sanderson is batting .295 and is second on the team with a .424 on-base percentage while recording five doubles, a triple, a home run, 14 RBI and 20 runs scored. >> Devin Nunez is batting .293 with three homers, 15 RBI and 14 runs scored over 27 games this season. >> Joshua Overbeek is up to 13 extra-base hits and swinging .286 at the plate this season, while Will Jesske has recorded four doubles, a triple, three home runs, 13 RBI and 16 runs scored in 31 games. >> Dylan Carey has driven in a team-high 31 runs and is second on the team with 11 doubles and six homers in 40 starts, while Riley Silva is batting .260 with a team-best .432 on-base percentage. >> Tyler Stone is hitting .264 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 23 runs driven in, while Cael Frost has slugged four doubles and six home runs and is second on the team with 23 RBI this season.

Bullpen breakdown

>> Luke Broderick has earned two wins and nine saves in 17 appearances, totaling 27 punchouts in 19.1 innings. >> Drew Christo has pitched in a team-high 18 games with a 1-1 record and a save, recording a 6.03 ERA over 31.1 innings. He has struck out 34 batters and walked 16 while holding hitters to a .250 hitting clip. >> Casey Daiss has pitched 14.1 innings across 12 relief appearances with a 1.88 ERA, allowing just three earned runs on 12 hits with 12 strikeouts. >> Grant Cleavinger has made 11 relief appearances, picking up 13 punchouts in 6.2 innings of work. >> Caleb Clark has logged 12.1 innings in 14 relief outings with 11 strikeouts and five walks. >> Jalen Worthley has a 2-0 record in 13 appearances over 18.2 innings with 12 strikeouts, while Carson Jasa is 2-2 in 18.2 innings over 11 outings with 24 punchouts. >> TJ Coats has tossed 10.1 innings with 14 strikeouts in seven appearances, including three starts. >> Tucker Timmerman has made three appearances out of the bullpen, allowing two earned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and a walk across seven innings. >> Gavin Blachowicz has made 10 appearances with a 3.68 ERA in 14.2 innings of work. The freshman has struck out 14 and allowed six earned runs on 13 hits. >> Pryce Bender is 2-0 in 16 innings across 12 relief appearances, while Colin Nowaczyk has struck out seven in seven innings of action across seven relief outings. >> Blake Encarnacion has thrown three scoreless innings over seven relief outings, allowing no hits and striking out four.