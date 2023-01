Nebraska picked up its eighth transfer of the offseason Monday night in Billy Kemp IV, a receiver who spent the past five seasons at Virginia. Former Nebraska star Jay Foreman joins Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik to break down Kemp's game tape.

Kemp was a productive target in the throwing game — he racked up 192 catches in his career with the Cavaliers, which ranks fourth all-time at Virginia. Those receptions have totaled 1,774 yards and eight touchdowns, and that receiving yardage mark ranks 10th in school history.

Watch Jay and Steve break down Kemp's game film in the video above, and check out all of our video content for free on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.