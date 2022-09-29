Bill Busch is leading the Huskers into battle for the first time as Nebraska's defensive coordinator. Busch made a Thursday night appearance on "Sports Nightly" to talk about the upcoming game against Indiana and more.

Play-calling duties

When Scott Frost was still running the ship, there were plenty of questions heading into, and during, the season about whether or not Frost or Mark Whipple would call the plays on offense. There will be no such mystery on defense as Busch takes over. “In the end, ultimately, it falls on me. I’ll be the one making the calls," Busch said. Though Busch will be the one calling the final shots, he said that it will be a unified effort between him and the rest of the defensive staffs on what defensive calls to make. He said that when he has been a position coach in the past that he would be "heavily involved" during certain situations. He used being involved on third-down calls as one example and said, as another example, if the opposing offense was on second down, he would say "If we get to third-and-six, here's a call that I like." "We'll have constant communication with Coach (Mike Dawson), Coach (Travis) Fisher, Coach (Barrett) Ruud, all those guys on those areas for us to try to stay one play ahead of the game," Busch said. "And these guys (Indiana) play very fast. So having that veteran defensive staff really, really helps me in that spot."

Busch will be on field

Another offseason and in-season discussion point regarding Whipple: whether or not he would be coaching from the booth or down on the field. And yet again no questions about that regarding Busch. "I'm gonna be down (on the field)," Busch said. He said that he typically would rather be coaching up in the box, but he said that there is value in being able to be on the field and get the opportunity to speak with his players face-to-face as it's his first game as defensive coordinator. That should give him a better way of communicating clearly with his players.

Getting Javin Wright, Omar Brown in the mix

One listener called into the show and brought up the fact that the Huskers last year had the veteran presence of JoJo Domann and Cam Taylor Britt, and he asked if Busch had anyone in mind as "the next JoJo" who could be relied upon to clean up or cover up mistakes made during games. "We're always looking to add people (into the mix)," Busch said. "I do feel good that we've worked very hard this week to get Javin Wright back in the mix, very hard to get Omar Brown back in the mix for us at that nickel spot. And so those guys are gonna get opportunities for us right there along with, obviously, Isaac Gifford. "Competition is on. ... We're competing at a very high rate at practice, and everything is is being basically graded and monitored – how people are playing, what they're doing to get the most energy out of them. But we're always looking for youth to be able to inject them into the lineup at all times.

On the Blackshirts