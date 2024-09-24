Biggest takeaways from Matt Rhule this week

in other news
Analysis: What Nebraska is getting in Dayton Raiola and who could be next?
Analyzing Nebraska's latest commit Dayton Raiola and who could be next to commit in the 2026 class
Nebraska continues to impress versatile 2025 big Tommy Ahneman
Tommy Ahneman broke down his official visit to Nebraska with Inside Nebraska.
Blackshirt Breakdown: Illinois Edition
This week's Blackshirt Breakdown takes a detailed look at No. 22 Nebraska's overtime loss to No. 24 Illinois.
Nebraska football is licking its wounds after a brutally disheartening loss in another one-possession game that came in the form of another overtime loss.
Husker coach Matt Rhule met with the media on Monday afternoon to discuss that 31-24 loss to a ranked Illinois team on Friday night. Despite everything that went wrong, "We still had a chance to win the football game," Rhule said.
So, what needs to change before, and during, this coming Saturday's matchup against Purdue (1-2) in the Huskers' first road game of the season and the Boilermakers' first Big Ten game of the year?
Rhule got into all of that and more as he kicked off a brand-new week.
