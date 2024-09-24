Biggest takeaways from Matt Rhule this week

Nebraska football is licking its wounds after a brutally disheartening loss in another one-possession game that came in the form of another overtime loss.

Husker coach Matt Rhule met with the media on Monday afternoon to discuss that 31-24 loss to a ranked Illinois team on Friday night. Despite everything that went wrong, "We still had a chance to win the football game," Rhule said.

So, what needs to change before, and during, this coming Saturday's matchup against Purdue (1-2) in the Huskers' first road game of the season and the Boilermakers' first Big Ten game of the year?

Rhule got into all of that and more as he kicked off a brand-new week.