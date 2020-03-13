The Big Ten Conference announced on Friday that all organized team activities have been suspended until April 6, before being re-evaluated at that time.

This means all spring football and volleyball practices/organized lifting sessions have been shut down, on top of the already announced winter and spring competition events.

Nebraska has completed two of their 15 spring practices, and a decision will be made after April 6 what the next move will be.

The Conference also has announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future. This means no unofficial or official visitors on campus for the time being. Nebraska canceled their weekend recruiting event on Wednesday night.

2021 Prospects can begin taking official visits to college campuses in April, May and June.

The spring recruiting evaluation period for college football begins on April 16 and runs through May 30. Schools are allowed to go on the road to meet with coaches and make in-person evaluations with recruits, but they cannot conduct in-home visits at that time.

The Conference added this:

"The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus."