Nebraska finally knows its full 12-game slate for next season as the Big Ten released its 2023 football schedule today.

The Huskers will open with back-to-back road trips to Minnesota (Thursday, Aug. 31) and Colorado (Sept. 9).

The 2023 campaign will mark the fourth straight season in which the Huskers open the season with a Big Ten game on the road after they opened at Ohio State (2020), Illinois (2021) and against Northwestern in Ireland (2022).

The Huskers' three Big Ten West-East crossover matchups are against Michigan, Michigan State and Maryland.

After the games against Minnesota and Colorado, the Huskers have home tilts against Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech. After those two non-conference matchups, Nebraska will jump right back into Big Ten play against Michigan and at Illinois before a bye week.

The Huskers then host Northwestern and Purdue before a trip to Michigan State. They finish the season with a home game against Maryland, a road trip to Wisconsin and the regular season finale against Iowa on Friday, Nov. 25 at Memorial Stadium.

The 2023 football season, which marks the 100th anniversary of Memorial Stadium, will be the initial season with the Big Ten’s recently announced media rights partners: CBS, FOX, NBC, Peacock and BTN. Plans regarding the format of future Big Ten football schedules for 2024 and beyond will be announced at a later date.