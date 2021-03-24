That means fans will be at Haymarket park for both the Nebraska baseball and softball series this weekend, and it opens the door for fan attendance at volleyball, soccer and the May 1 Red-White spring game.

The Big Ten Conference announced on Wednesday that general ticket sales can now begin in compliance with local health officials and area guidelines.

Nebraska fans will be able to purchase a ticket and attend a home Husker sporting event for the first time in over a year starting this weekend.

Nebraska is arguably the program that will gain the most with this announcement, as they lead the conference in baseball, volleyball and spring game attendance nearly every year.

The decision was made by the league Council of Chancellors and Presidents.

“I applaud the decision to allow fans to return to conference venues for the remainder of the 2020-21 athletic season,” Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a statement. “This is another positive step as we move closer to normal operations in the Big Ten and across college athletics. Our staff has worked closely with local health officials to finalize details and provide a safe environment in our facilities. I know Nebraska fans are eager to get back to cheering on their Huskers in person, and we look forward to welcoming them back.”

Preliminary information for upcoming Husker athletic contests includes the following:

Season ticket holders for the most recent ticketed season will receive the first opportunity to purchase tickets (i.e., 2019 volleyball, soccer; 2020 baseball and softball) and will receive direct email communication for their respective sports today. All ticket sales will be on a single game basis, and all tickets will be mobile.Fans will be required to wear face coverings in all Nebraska athletic venues.

More details on venue capacities, ticket allocation, seating plans and health and safety measures will be announced soon. All plans are subject to change based on adjustments to Lincoln/Lancaster County directed health measures.

Lincoln/Lancaster County still remains in the "yellow" on their risk dial updated on Tuesday. It is the only county/city in the state of Nebraska that has not gone into the green, as Governor Pete Ricketts has already moved the rest of the state into that category.

By staying in yellow, that means you will probably see a seating arrangement similar to the boys and girls state basketball tournaments where attendance was limited to 6,100 in the 15,500 seat Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Haymarket Park can hold around 8,500 at full capacity in the grandstand and berm, while the Bob Devaney Sports Center seats just under 8,000.