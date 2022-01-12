Big Ten makes slight changes to the 2022 Nebraska football schedule

The Big Ten released their new revised schedules for the 2022 season, as they had to make some slight modifications due to the shortened eight-game 2020 schedule. Here are some quick thoughts on the NU's newly revised schedule for 2022.

Nebraska will be home for 41 straight days after their trip to Dublin on Aug. 27. (Getty Images)

41 days between road games

After Nebraska goes on the road to Dublin for their season opener against Northwestern, their next road trip will not be for 41 days. There are really no excuses the Huskers can make about this schedule. On paper, it's one of the best ones they've gotten since the league went to nine conference games. Even Oklahoma in Lincoln is manageable, as the Sooners lose 14 starters, head coach Lincoln Riley and all of their star power from a year ago.

Wisconsin and Iowa are now broken up

Another real benefit of this new schedule is Wisconsin and Iowa are no longer home in the same year or road in the same year. In 2022, the Huskers go to Iowa City and the Badgers come to Lincoln. Before 2020, NU always played both of these key division games as home-home or road-road.

Rutgers, Michigan and Purdue all got moved around

Nebraska's original game at Rutgers was Sept. 24, now it will be played on Oct. 8. The Michigan game in Ann Arbor got moved from Oct. 15 to Nov. 12, while the Purdue game is now on the road and went from Nov. 12 to Oct. 15. A lot of this movement had to do with other games in the conference and matching things up.

BYE week changes

I hope you didn't plan your wedding yet. Nebraska's original two bye weeks were Oct. 8 and Oct. 29. Now they will be on Sept. 24 and Oct. 22. This is a more natural set-up for the bye week, as the Huskers will have an extra week before going into the meat of Big Ten play on Oct. 1, and then they will get another one before their final five-game stretch of the season.

A brutal finish to the 2022 revised schedule

Nebraska was originally set to close with home games against Purdue and Illinois and a road trip to Iowa. Now they play at Michigan, vs. Wisconsin in Lincoln and on Black Friday at Iowa to close out the 2022 season. That is a brutal stretch, similar to the end of 2021 that closed with Ohio State, at Wisconsin and Iowa.