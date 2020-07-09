The first major domino of what the 2020 football season could potentially look like finally fell when the Big Ten Conference announced it would play league-only schedules for all of its schools’ fall sports. However, many questions remain as to what this fall will actually hold when it comes to the realities of beginning and finishing seasons. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren joined the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon to elaborate on the league’s issued statement, and he made it clear that despite the latest news, nothing has been set in stone just yet. “One thing we have to realize is that this is not a fait accompli that we're going to have sports in the fall,” Warren told BTN. “We may not have sports in the fall, we may not have a college football season in the Big Ten. We just wanted to make sure that this was the next logical step.”

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren remains hopeful that 2020 fall sports will happen, but admits they are no certainty. (Getty Images)

Warren said one of the biggest reasons for opting to league-only competition this fall was to better control its teams and student-athletes under uniform COVID-19 protocols issued by the Big Ten. He also said by eliminating the non-conference games in September, it would allow for more flexibility to adjust schedules on the fly if teams suffered coronavirus-related setbacks. “When you make these decisions, you just have to look at all of the issues, and one of the things that was most important to us was the flexibility of scheduling all the operations,” Warren said. “It’s much easier if we’re just working with our Big Ten institutions from a scheduling standpoint, from a traveling standpoint; all of those issues that go into having our student-athletes compete. “Otherwise, when you start working outside of your conference, you put yourself in a position where there are enough issues that we’re dealing with already, but then you add on top of it the issues of travel and just the logistics associated with it. So we felt that at the end of the day, this decision would allow us to do the right thing by our student-athletes, keep them at the forefront of all of our decisions, and make sure that we create an environment to give us the best chance to play.”