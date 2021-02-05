 The Big Ten Conference officially announced a revised schedule for the 2021 season. Here's Nebraska's new schedule.
Big Ten announces new Nebraska schedule for 2021

The revised 2021 Nebraska football schedule was officially released by the Big Ten Conference on Friday.

Below is a look at the new Husker football schedule. The big changes are the following:

***Nebraska will now play at Minnesota on Oct. 16 instead of Nov. 26.

***The Huskers play at Wisconsin now on Nov. 20 and Purdue will come to Lincoln on Oct. 30.

***Iowa has been moved to Black Friday to maintain the Heroes game trophy tradition on that weekend.

2021 Nebraska schedule 
Date Game

8/28

vs. Illinois

9/4

Bye

9/11

Buffalo

9/18

at Oklahoma

9/25

at Michigan State

10/2

Northwestern

(Previously Ohio State)

10/9

Michigan

(Previously Northwestern)

10/16

at Minnesota

(Previously at Purdue)

10/23

Bye

10/30

Purdue

(Previously Michigan)

11/6

Ohio State

(Previously Iowa)

11/13

Southeast Lousiana

11/20

at Wisconsin

(Previously home game vs. Wisconsin)

11/26

Iowa

(Previously at Minnesota)

