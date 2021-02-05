The revised 2021 Nebraska football schedule was officially released by the Big Ten Conference on Friday.

Below is a look at the new Husker football schedule. The big changes are the following:

***Nebraska will now play at Minnesota on Oct. 16 instead of Nov. 26.

***The Huskers play at Wisconsin now on Nov. 20 and Purdue will come to Lincoln on Oct. 30.

***Iowa has been moved to Black Friday to maintain the Heroes game trophy tradition on that weekend.