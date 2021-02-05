Big Ten announces new Nebraska schedule for 2021
The revised 2021 Nebraska football schedule was officially released by the Big Ten Conference on Friday.
Below is a look at the new Husker football schedule. The big changes are the following:
***Nebraska will now play at Minnesota on Oct. 16 instead of Nov. 26.
***The Huskers play at Wisconsin now on Nov. 20 and Purdue will come to Lincoln on Oct. 30.
***Iowa has been moved to Black Friday to maintain the Heroes game trophy tradition on that weekend.
|Date
|Game
|
8/28
|
vs. Illinois
*Still listed for Dubin by BTN
|
9/4
|
Bye
|
9/11
|
Buffalo
|
9/18
|
at Oklahoma
|
9/25
|
at Michigan State
|
10/2
|
Northwestern
(Previously Ohio State)
|
10/9
|
Michigan
(Previously Northwestern)
|
10/16
|
at Minnesota
(Previously at Purdue)
|
10/23
|
Bye
|
10/30
|
Purdue
(Previously Michigan)
|
11/6
|
Ohio State
(Previously Iowa)
|
11/13
|
Southeast Lousiana
|
11/20
|
at Wisconsin
(Previously home game vs. Wisconsin)
|
11/26
|
Iowa
(Previously at Minnesota)