Kickoff time and TV broadcast information for Nebraska and Michigan has been set.

The Big Ten announced that the Huskers and Wolverines will square off at 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET) when the two teams play next Saturday in Ann Arbor. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

The Huskers (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) are in the midst of another skid. Nebraska bounced back from a 1-3 start to the season to win two straight over Indiana and Rutgers, and it set up back-to-back showdowns against Purdue and Illinois in which the winner was going to have a share of the Big Ten West lead.

The Huskers lost both games (43-37 to Purdue and 26-9 to Illinois) before Saturday’s home bout with Minnesota. After jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and holding that same advantage at halftime, though, the Huskers allowed 20 straight points and Minnesota outlasted them, 20-13, to hand the Huskers a third straight loss.

Nebraska will look to rebound against the toughest opponent on the schedule. Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) is ranked No. 4 in the AP poll and No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday.

The Wolverines have struggled against Rutgers tonight, though, and trail the Scarlet Knights, 17-14, at halftime.