Big Ten announces Nebraska-Michigan kickoff time, TV info
Kickoff time and TV broadcast information for Nebraska and Michigan has been set.
The Big Ten announced that the Huskers and Wolverines will square off at 2:30 p.m. CT (3:30 p.m. ET) when the two teams play next Saturday in Ann Arbor. The game will be broadcast on ABC.
The Huskers (3-6, 2-4 Big Ten) are in the midst of another skid. Nebraska bounced back from a 1-3 start to the season to win two straight over Indiana and Rutgers, and it set up back-to-back showdowns against Purdue and Illinois in which the winner was going to have a share of the Big Ten West lead.
The Huskers lost both games (43-37 to Purdue and 26-9 to Illinois) before Saturday’s home bout with Minnesota. After jumping out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and holding that same advantage at halftime, though, the Huskers allowed 20 straight points and Minnesota outlasted them, 20-13, to hand the Huskers a third straight loss.
Nebraska will look to rebound against the toughest opponent on the schedule. Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) is ranked No. 4 in the AP poll and No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday.
The Wolverines have struggled against Rutgers tonight, though, and trail the Scarlet Knights, 17-14, at halftime.