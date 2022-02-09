Big Ten announces Nebraska at Rutgers will be on a Friday night

The last time Nebraska played at Rutgers the game was staged on a Friday night in December of 2020.

The Big Ten announced on Wednesday the two teams will again play on a Friday. NU's Oct. 8 game in SHI Stadium has been moved up to a Friday night for TV purposes.

The official kickoff time will not be known until the television network is decided.

The Huskers will also continue to play Iowa on Black Friday, so two of Nebraska's 12 games in 2022 are slated to be played on Friday's, while the Week Zero season opener will take place in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27.

The trip to Rutgers will be sandwiched between NU's Oct. 1 home game against Indiana and their Oct. 15 trip to Purdue. The Huskers second of two bye weeks takes place on Oct. 22.