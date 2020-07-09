Smoke about the Big Ten opting or a conference-only football season this fall started to build earlier this week. Then Tom Dienhart of the Rivals.com Purdue site, GoldandBlack.com, sourced an anonymous Power Five head coach on Wednesday saying a 10-game all-league schedule was extremely likely. On Thursday, all of those rumors became official when the Big Ten announced that it would eliminate the non-conference portions of its teams’ 2020 schedules. The move to Big Ten-only competition will go into effect for all fall sports.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren announced that the conference would move to league-only competition for 2020 fall sports on Thursday. (Associated Press)

Per the press release, the conference office stated that “if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports. “Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic.” University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green, University of Nebraska System President Ted Carter, and Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos released a joint statement shortly after the Big Ten's news came out. “We are pleased that the Big Ten is planning to move forward with fall sports," the statement read. "The conference has determined a path forward that helps to mitigate risk and will allow Husker student-athletes to compete on the field and in the arena. The most important thing is the safety of our student-athletes and that of our Athletics staff and coaches, and we appreciate the thoughtful approach taken by the Big Ten. "Athletics is a valuable part of campus life, and important to our community and the state of Nebraska. We are fortunate that the COVID-19 pandemic has not been as widespread in Nebraska and look forward to safely hosting Big Ten competitions. While there are still many details left to be worked out, we are eager to safely cheer on our Husker student-athletes.” There have also been multiple reports that the ACC and Pac-12 will follow the Big Ten's lead and move to conference-only seasons for 2020 fall sports.

Per Power Five head coach: Ten-game, Big Ten-only schedule likely in 2020.



Source: "Nothing has been decided. Nothing's official. But I would be surprised if it's not that.”https://t.co/ZemqEwpoTC pic.twitter.com/M8WH5o9TUr — GoldandBlack.com (@GoldandBlackcom) July 8, 2020