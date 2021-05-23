Big Red Business: Will Nebraska's sellout streak continue in 2021?

It’s the biggest question mark hanging over Memorial Stadium: Will Nebraska’s 59-year sellout streak --- the longest by far in college football -- finally come to an end as the Cornhuskers ride a four-year losing streak into the 2021 season? Here are two answers that provide clues about the mood of season-ticket holders. They have until Monday to renew season tickets. From a family of university faculty members: “We’ll always renew. Since they won’t let my dad pass on his tickets to me when he dies, I’ve (already) made arrangements for life support for him until I die.”

Season ticket renewals for Nebraska are due by Monday.

From a season-ticket holder since 2008 who does not plan to renew his tickets for 2021: “Exhausting to watch this team! Seats are so close together. Found watching games at home is better, easier and honestly more fun. People telling me to sit down, people getting up to leave out of the row multiple times and Frost and company poor coaching makes the $3,000 (in seat donations) a damn waste of money!!!!” These two fans were among the more than 140 who responded to questions posted earlier this month on HuskerOnline. In a strictly unscientific manner, we wanted to know whether fans plan to keep their tickets or unload them. We asked how long they had held tickets, where their seats are located, how much they pay in seat donations, how far they travel to Lincoln for home games, and to explain their decision for the 2021 season. The response was nearly unanimous: Tickets holders remain loyal to the cause. Only three said they plan to give up their tickets for 2021. However, several said the 2021 season will determine whether they re-up for 2022. On the flip side, a handful of fans said they are on the waiting list for season tickets and remain patient that their name will come up. Others who have seats said they are looking for more. The 375-game sellout streak, which dates to Bob Devaney’s first year as head coach in 1962, is a source of great pride for the team and its fans. It is one of the few benchmarks from the Devaney-Osborne glory days that still stands (Last year gets an asterisk since no fans outside of family and a handful of others were allowed into games.) But the last four years of losing seasons-- frequently marked by stumbling, bumbling play and blowout losses -- has tested fan support. Could this be the year the sellout streak ends?

The question has come up before, but the noise level seems higher heading into Scott Frost’s fourth season. The athletic department declined to comment on the status of renewals. However, about 60 percent of season ticket holders chose during the pandemic last year to roll over their renewal to the 2021 season, while about 20 percent opted to donate their season-ticket money, athletic director Bill Moos said last year. About 20 percent of ticket holders asked for and received a refund on their 2020 seat purchase. In addition, fans who chose last year to roll over or donate their ticket renewal money received additional priority points to be used on everything from special fan events to bowl games and road games. Memorial Stadium holds about 88,000 fans, although game-day staff and visitors often puts official attendance at 90,000 plus. On the flip side, there are always thousands of no-shows and plenty of tickets can be had right up until kickoff. Nearly 80 percent of the seats at Memorial Stadium are season tickets, according to the athletic department. About 9 percent are reserved for students and the band, about 8 percent go to faculty and staff, and the remaining 3.5 percent are reserved for visiting teams. Of course, the sellout also counts on fans and faculty to purchase their allotments -- no sure thing anymore. But after more than one year of pandemic-driven isolation, many people seem willing to spend money again on entertainment, like the Garth Brooks concert at Memorial Stadium in August, which sold out 90,000 tickets Friday in about one hour.

Survey respondents

Nebraska’s football ticket base runs deep. HuskerOnline heard from ticket holders in Las Vegas, Orlando, Fla., Prattville, Ala., Houston, Dallas, and Des Moines, to name a few locales. Lincoln, Omaha, Plattsmouth, Tekamah, and Gretna, were mentioned too. One fan said his roots at Memorial Stadium date to 1923, when the stadium opened. Another fan has had tickets for 72 years, with others saying they had held tickets since 1960 or the early ’70s. Several ticket holders stated that the athletic department needs to improve the game-day experience. Fewer but more comfortable seats, for example. “There’s nothing better than being at the game but the venue and the product make a big difference,” one fan said. Another fan, with seats in the south end zone, expressed concern about stadium improvements and the cost tossed on the backs of ticket holders. Plans have long been on the drawing board for revamping the south end zone stands, which have remained largely untouched as other parts of the stadium underwent remodeling. “My dad has had our seats since 1967...with no donation,” the ticket holder said. “We come from Omaha for the games. We rolled over last year’s money to this year’s tickets so we are renewing. Renewal in the future will depend on if improvements to the stadium start to require donations for the ticket.”

“If I didn’t renew my wife of 32 years would divorce me, and I’m too old, too tired, and way too out of shape to find a new one." — West Omaha season ticket holder since 1994

Loyal forever

“I’ll renew until I’m dead,” said one Oregon ticket holder whose family has had seats since 1947. “My family started this,” he said, “and I am continuing the tradition.” Here's a sample of comments from other ticket holders who explained why they renewed for 2021. *From a west Omaha ticketholder since 1994: “If I didn’t renew,” he said, “my wife of 32 years would divorce me, and I’m too old, too tired, and way too out of shape to find a new one. *From another fan: “I have to see a winning season in person again.” *From a 25-year ticket holder: “I rolled over last year’s tickets and donation and plan to continue to buy tickets in the future, unless we do something stupid that sets our program back even further.” *From a north-end zone supporter who rolled over his two tickets and $1,000 donation: “I will renew for as long as I am able. The program means too much to me not to renew.” *From an eight-year season ticket holder: “I’ve already renewed and will keep doing so. I bleed Husker red and will support the N regardless of wins/losses/leadership.” *From a Nebraska fan whose grandparents from Tekamah bought seats when Memorial Stadium opened 98 years ago. The New Jersey resident holds two seats and pays $2,800 in donations. He said he attends two or three games a year, with the remaining tickets going to business colleagues and friends. “Already renewed and expect to continue indefinitely,” he said. *From a 15-year ticketholder who travels 550 miles each way to attend home games: “I rolled over the funds from last year,” he said. “Will probably keep, even though I will be 80 years old this year. If I can’t make it to games, I give the tickets to family. This may be more difficult without paper tickets.”

Checking out

While most respondents to HuskerOnline’s questions remain in the fold, there were a few voices who said they were giving up their tickets, or had lost interest in going in person. “This is the first season my parents won’t have tickets since 1963,” one fan said. “They might have kept them if the grandkids wanted to go.” Another fan said his in-laws have finally given up their seats, which were passed down from their mother and father. “I don't think it's as much because of the product but rather the cost relative to what you get in return for the donation,” the fan said in reference to tax breaks for seat donations.” Travel and distance is an issue with this Orlando, Fla. ticket holder who did not renew seats that have been in his family for 70 years. “It’s been extremely hard over the last few years to even give the tickets away when we can’t make it.” “The older I get the less important it becomes,” one fan said. “Wins/losses is part of it, and I enjoy going to games, but find myself enjoying watching on TV in tailgate fashion. Lincoln gets my money at all home games, but several times I have good intention of going to the stadium but just end up watching at a bar or tailgate and eating my ticket...More room for everyone else.”

Playing the waiting game