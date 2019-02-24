HuskerOnline.com

Of that total, Miles would receive about $2.52 million, according to the terms of his contract that runs through March 2021. He would be paid monthly installments of $105,000 over those two years.

If Nebraska decides to part ways with basketball coach Tim Miles and his three top assistants at the end of this season, what would it cost?

Miles’ annual base salary is $2.50 million.

His three assistants are under contract through April 2020. They would also be paid monthly installments for the remaining time of their contract. The payments would be pegged to their base salary and the value of university-provided employee benefits, according to their contracts made available by the athletic department.



Michael Lewis is the highest-paid assistant, earning an annual salary of $256,200. Armon Gates earns $256,000, and Jim Molinari’s base salary is $255,267. A benefits value breakdown was not listed in their contracts.



Miles, Lewis, Gates, and Molinari received one-year contract extensions at the end of last season, though their pay remained unchanged.



As is typical in coaching employment contracts, the payouts to Miles and his assistants could be reduced if they land new employment. In those cases, contract language allows the athletic department to make lump sum buyout payments for a reduced amount of money based on the salary at their new job.



Miles, 52, is in his seventh season as Nebraska’s head basketball. Prior to this year, he had only two winning seasons, and has an overall record in Lincoln at 112-110, following losses to Penn State and Purdue this week.



Since taking over from Doc Sadler in 2012, Miles has guided Nebraska to one NCAA tournament appearance and one NIT bid, while playing before sold-out crowds at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Both times in the post-season, Nebraska lost in the opening round.



At this stage of the basketball season, it is pure speculation whether Miles and his staff will be retained or let go. Nebraska began the year ranked in the top 25, with a veteran starting line-up and high expectations of an NCAA post-season tournament bid.



But after starting 13-3, with impressive victories over Creighton, Clemson, Seton Hall, Oklahoma State and Indiana, Nebraska has won just twice in its last 12 games. Those were back-to-back wins at Pinnacle against Minnesota and Northwestern.



It also hasn’t helped that key senior starter Isaac Copeland was lost to a season-ending injury during this recent losing stretch.



Nebraska is 15-13 overall, and 5-12 in conference play.