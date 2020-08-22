Everybody knows Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has spoken. We’ve also heard emphatically from Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos, head football coach Scott Frost and players. Now, season ticket holders are weighing in. In a year where their pocketbook is going to do some mighty important talking, season-ticket holders who have supported Nebraska through its nation’s best 375-home game sellout streak have some decisions to make. What will they do with their ticket money committed to the now-canceled 2020 season? Do they want their money refunded? Are they content to roll over the money and seat contributions to 2021? What about adding to the coffers of the newly created Day by Day fund and gaining a tax deduction? And finally, would fans buy tickets for a potential winter/spring football season that could mean games in frosty Memorial Stadium?

After the conference unveiled a revised fall football schedule, the athletic department asked ticket holders to respond to a ticket and donation questionnaire on how they wished to proceed by Aug. 14. Days later, when the season was canceled, the athletic department pushed back the deadline by one week to Aug. 21. The athletic department had not released information on its questionnaire, as of Thursday. Moos did tell the Lincoln Journal Star that around 20% opted to simply convert their ticket deposits into full donations and roughly 60% opted to have their payments rolled over to 2021, meaning only about 20% asked for full refunds. HuskerOnline did its own survey on ticket payment options. According to HuskerOnline’s survey that attracted nearly 400 respondents, 69 percent said they planned to roll over the ticket investment to 2021. Sixteen percent are planning on a full refund, while 15 percent indicated they’d redirect their ticket money to the Day by Day campaign. All these numbers match-up fairly close to what Moos told the LJS on Thursday. As for a spring or winter season, many who responded gave the idea a major thumbs down. But there’s also a scenario that calls for games this winter to be played in domed stadiums, such as in Minneapolis, Detroit, and Indianapolis. Just as there’s ongoing debate over masks or no masks, there are strong words from Nebraska’s ticket buying fan base on what they’ll do with their tickets and why. Said one ticket holder: “I figured I could use the money now for things I need so I took the refund option. Let them keep the (seat) donation for the Day by Day. I will renew next year.” Another fan said he chose the roll over option to 2021. “I have no intention of ever giving up my tickets. They are in the family trust.” And finally, this fan’s sentiment. “The Day by Day campaign. The university needs us.”

Option football

First, the numbers. The athletic department said it is facing a revenue shortfall of between $40 million and $100 million because of the pandemic, a number that could climb now that the 2020 season is dead. The athletic department counts on annual revenue of $69 million from tickets and seat donations, about $55 million from revenue sharing with the Big Ten and NCAA, and $22 million from sponsorships -- from Adidas to Runza. Two of Nebraska’s three profitable sports programs -- football and women’s volleyball -- will be on the sidelines until further notice. The status of men’s basketball -- the third program with an operating profit -- is yet to be determined. Put it all together and fan support will play a huge role on whether further steep cuts in the athletics program -- beyond what’s already been announced -- will be needed to get through this year. The choices: *Option one: Fans can get a full refund on their 2020 payment, a departure from past practices. Option two: Fans can also roll over that 2020 ticket payment so it applies to the 2021 season. Option three: Fans can donate to the newly created “Day by Day” campaign. The fund will allow Nebraska athletics to “apply donations to the areas of greatest need during this extremely challenging time,” according to the department’s email to ticket holders. With the new fund, fans can choose to receive a 100 percent tax deductible credit, or opt for donor priority points for the full amount of the gift. Donors to the new fund will also receive a commemorative poster autographed by members of the 1970 national champions, and an invitation to a 2021 event celebrating the back-to-back 1970 and 1971 national titles. John Jentz, the department’s chief financial officer, gave Nebraska fans a shout out. When asked whether the athletic department’s 2020-2021 fiscal year budget had been completed, Jentz said the numbers wouldn’t come together until there was a definitive direction on football. All other sports, he added, will be influenced by football. “What I can tell you is that decades of great fan support over the years positioned us as well as could be hoped for heading into this situation,” he said. “Also, coaches and staff have done well since March and even now adhering to the directive to limit expenses for essential needs only. I think I can speak on behalf of my colleagues that we take the stewardship of managing Nebraska athletics very seriously. We understand how important it is to our student-athletes, the university and state economy, and as an outlet and source of pride for our fans.”

Voices from the crowd

Fans who responded to the two HuskerOnline surveys had this to say about what they plan to do with their 2020 season ticket money, and whether they’d buy tickets for a possible football season early next year.

Here are some of the responses, edited for clarity

"We asked for a full refund...Right, wrong or indifferent, I want people to see the impact poor policy decisions actually have on our communities whether directly tied to the university or not. As for buying tickets for a spring season, this ticket holder said no thanks. I love Husker football but there are 100 other places I’d rather watch a game in January and February than Memorial Stadium.”

"Time value of money...taking the (tax) credit now, buying Apple stock and will renew tickets next year and have a few extra dollars to spare.”

"We took the credit for next year. Didn't need the refund so now I don't have to pay next year. If there weren't so many unknowns right now I would have donated to the Day by Day fund. "

"New baby due in January and are in the process of freeing up cash where we can. So we donated $100 and took the rest as a refund.”

"I donate $10,000 per year for my seats. I donated my seats back to the school for points, and also said they could have any refund from the away games I purchased as a donation.”

"Let them keep my donation and ticket money for 2020. It’s part of our normal budget so why not. Figured they will need the money. Also, don’t mind the priority points. Been trying to improve our seats within our section so maybe this will be the year with the boost in points.”

"Rolled everything over till 2021. With my wife being laid off for a couple months without pay, and the way commodity prices are currently, we are in no position to be bailing out the university.”

"I will always keep my season tickets and would get them for a spring game season if it came to that.”

"I moved everything to 2021...As far as spring goes, may consider a game if in February or March, but with my son’s baseball tournaments, most likely wouldn’t do spring.”

"Will go to the games in the spring, if they have any….donated ticket money to 2021, donated my annual contribution to 2021 as well, and sending a few dollars to the Day to Day Fund.”

"I requested a refund. I was going to opt out of renewing tickets in 2021, so Covid gave me a reason to do it early….Now I’ll save the money I spent on season tickets and splurge on the games I actually want to go to. I know I’ll come out ahead in the end.”

"Rolled donation and season ticket payment to 2021. Our day to day donation will be writing out check to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for our son for his tuition room and board.”

Roll it over