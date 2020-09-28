Of the more than 2,000 reservations booked in that early surge, most went to Nebraska fans, according to published reports on the latest sales numbers from early this year.

When the Aer Lingus Football Classic between the two Big Ten rivals was announced last fall, Nebraska fans did what they do best: They scooped up tickets along with travel packages that ranged from $2,935 per person to nearly $5,000.

It may take all the luck of the Irish -- and then some -- to re-energize ticket sales for the Nebraska-Illinois football game scheduled for August 2021 in Dublin, Ireland.

Then came the pandemic, and travel plans and everything else was put on hold. As for the demand for tickets ….well, not much has happened publicly on the fan front, according to several ticket brokers and athletic department officials at Nebraska and Illinois.

The worldwide COVID-19 crisis prompted the cancellation of this year’s inaugural Aer Lingus Classic between Notre Dame and Navy at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. That game, which resulted in more than 40,000 fans changing their travel plans, was rescheduled to be played in Annapolis, but was canceled again because of the pandemic.

Next up on the Emerald Isle’s football schedule is the Aug. 28, 2021 game between the Cornhuskers and Fighting Illini.

Supporters hope the return of Big Ten football this fall, and a trustworthy vaccine to combat COVID-19 will encourage travel and tourism and rejuvenate ticket sales. After all, a lot can happen in the ensuing 11 months before kickoff.

“Game plans are moving forward,” said John Anthony, president and chief executive officer of Dallas-based Anthony Travel, the official travel partner for the game. “We are on calls every single week with partners in Ireland, and everyone is hopeful.”

“Obviously, we have not been selling travel packages at the same pace as pre-COVID,” said Anthony, “but we hope with the resumption of football people will be ready to start dreaming and planning again soon.

Anthony did not provide sales numbers, but the travel company continues to heavily promote the football game on its website, as does Nebraska and Illinois.

A fresh marketing campaign will come out soon, Anthony said. “We are sensitive to the current situation around tourism and economic challenges,” he said, “so we are working closely with Tourism Ireland on a phased marketing approach later this year and leading up to the game.

Anthony Travel, which is currently the only outlet for purchasing tickets, has recently adjusted some of its policies to give fans thinking about traveling to Ireland some breathing room and confidence.

*A freeze on the travel package cancellation fee of $250 has been extended until further notice. “Our goal is to eliminate any cancellation fee due to the pandemic, but we are still working with our Irish suppliers to secure those terms,” Anthony said. New policies could be announced in the next 30 days, he added.

*The company said the deadline for fans to lock in a travel package is Nov. 5, Anthony said. Previously the deadline was Aug. 19th.

“I think it’s smart of Anthony Travel to extend the deadlines because there are a lot of people experiencing unexpected financial hardship and future uncertainty right now,” said Jessica Freedman, with Ticket Express, an Omaha-based ticket broker.

Football tickets can only be purchased as part of the travel packages and corporate hospitality events through Feb. 14, 2021. After that, remaining tickets will be sold without requiring tour packages through the Nebraska and Illinois ticket offices, and perhaps through brokers and other traditional outlets.