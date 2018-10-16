HuskerOnline.com

This includes the home opening Akron game that was eventually canceled because of lightning and heavy rain, with the kickoff the only official play.

Data collected by HuskerOnline from Nebraska’s athletic department show that total attendance -- based on the number of fans who actually show up -- is up about 8,000 through four home games this year compared to 2017.

Scott Frost has helped put more fans in their seats at Memorial Stadium despite a rugged, winless start to the 2018 season.

HuskerOnline reviewed tickets scanned at home games as people entered Memorial Stadium to gauge fan interest and the number of no-shows. For comparisons, the athletic department also provided scanned ticket numbers for the seven home games in Mike Riley’s final year.

Don’t confuse scanned ticket numbers with the total attendance figures you see in game summaries and box scores.

Total attendance, the number published by Nebraska and practically every other Division I school, counts everyone in the house, including ushers, vendors selling the Runzas and soft drinks, the press, and people with field passes. It explains why total attendance typically is posted as running between 90,000 to 92,000-plus at Memorial Stadium.

In reality, the official capacity at Memorial Stadium is 85,458, the athletic department said. This takes into account efforts in recent years to provide wider seating space in parts of the stadium at the expense of fewer seats available for sale.

Some observations from this year’s numbers:

--The high point so far this year was the Colorado game, which drew 80,654 fans for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. That surpassed last season’s best attendance figure -- the Wisconsin game, a night game with 77,623 fans actually in attendance.

--The low point, through four home games this season, was against Purdue, an afternoon game attended by 70,816 fans.

--The would-be season opener against Akron might have had the fewest no-shows if not for the thunderstorm. According to scanned ticket number, 77,648 were in the house at the start of the game.

But the athletic department estimated that there were a good number of fans who never scanned in and made it to Memorial Stadium -- fans who traditionally come in a little late or right at the kickoff and weren’t inside before the delay.

“So that number (of scanned tickets) probably would have been at least a couple thousand higher had the game actually been played,” said Keith Mann, a spokesman for the athletic department.

--Those 11 a.m. kickoffs continue to hurt attendance. The Troy game accounted for 73,558 scanned tickets.

--There were more no-shows in the first three home games last year than this year. Arkansas State, last year’s opener, drew 76,508 (compared with Akron); the 11 am Northern Illinois game drew 70,525 (compared with Colorado), and Rutgers drew 70,104 (compared with Troy).

Only Wisconsin -- game four on the home schedule in 2017 -- outdrew this year’s fourth home game against Purdue.

--The total number of seats filled at Memorial Stadium this year is 302,676, or an average of 75,669 per game. Last year, the total number of scanned tickets through four games was 294,760, or an average of 73,690 per game.

Is the Frost effect having an impact? You have to conclude that it is. Fans are supporting the team and the new head coach. That was even more solidified this past weekend when an estimated 20,000 Husker fans were in Evanston to watch a 0-5 football team play at Northwestern. The question is whether that support will tail off if wins don’t come as the season winds down.