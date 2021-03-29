Allowing fans to attend spring sports -- topped by the Red-White football game -- could generate close to $1 million in much-needed revenue to reduce the deficit facing Nebraska’s athletic program. While many fans will also dish out cash for hotdogs, soft drinks and a parking spot, this money will barely dent the $40 million deficit on Nebraska’s books in its current pandemic-impacted 2021 fiscal year that ends June 30. The biggest chunk of income would come from filling Memorial Stadium on May 1 to 50 percent or as high as 75 percent of capacity for the spring football scrimmage. Those numbers are the crowd estimates from athletic director Bill Moos after reviewing the Big Ten’s new attendance guidelines released last Wednesday.

Nebraska will allow between 50 to 75 percent capacity inside Memorial Stadium on May 1. (Nebraska Media Relations)

At the normal price of $10 per ticket, the Red-White game at Memorial Stadium could bring in a minimum of $450,000 or as much as $720,000 before expenses and not counting free passes to the game. In addition, selling tickets to men’s baseball, and to women’s softball, volleyball, and soccer games will bring in additional revenue, said John Jentz, the athletic department’s chief financial officer. Combined, Jentz estimated conservatively that selling tickets for the spring game plus the other sports could generate anywhere from a low of $500,000 to $750,000 and possibly higher. “Since we really have no historical data as a reference point, it is intended to be conservative,” Jentz said of his estimates. “Spring game will be the majority. Two volleyball matches, shortened baseball and softball, all at reduced capacities, will not generate like seasons past.” Those estimated ticket sales depend on a variety of factors, such as seating charts based on community health guidelines, finicky spring weather, and fans’ comfort level to return to Nebraska’s athletic venues, Jentz said. Parking is primarily a break-even proposition once the athletic department pays lot holders, Jentz said. There will be some level of concessions, but he said the plan being considered will likely feature a reduced menu. Still, every dollar of revenue means one less dollar coming from reserves.

Nebraska hopes to make between $500,000 to $750,000 on limited spring sports ticket sales. (Associated Press)

Moos has said the department, which is self-sustaining and among the few nationwide that operates in the black, will tap its rainy day fund to cover any deficit rather than borrowing money. The spring’s sports schedule represents the first time Nebraska has been able to generate ticket revenue since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Until now, only family and friends were allowed to attend games. Nebraska was one of the first Big Ten schools to start selling tickets last week, starting with the baseball and softball games over the weekend. The conference’s decision “is another important development on our path back to the college athletics environments that have made Nebraska so great over the years,” said Jentz. The attendance guidelines apply to all remaining events in Nebraska's home athletic venues. For now, attendance will be capped at about 2,700 for baseball, 675 for women’s softball and soccer, and 2,400 for the remaining women’s volleyball games at the Devaney Center, Moos said on his monthly radio show last week. With the completion of the weekend homestands, baseball and softball teams both have 12 remaining home games, while the powerhouse volleyball team has two. The athletic department said all ticket sales will be on a single-game basis, and all tickets will be delivered through mobile devices. Fans will be required to wear facing masks in all Nebraska venues. There is one caveat: All plans are subject to change based on Covid-19 outbreaks in Lincoln and Lancaster County. The Big Ten also announced earlier this month that it would allow public ticket sales at the conference championship tournaments, including the men’s gymnastic and men’s tennis events that will be held in Lincoln in April. Jentz said revenue from those events would be used by the conference to cover tournament expenses. The College World Series and the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are run by the NCAA, and don’t directly impact Nebraska’s athletics budget, Jentz said, although there is revenue sharing that trickles down to schools.

Fans in the stands

Nebraska’s home-opening four-game weekend baseball series against Minnesota brought out the crowds. The women’s softball team also played its first home games of the season against Penn State. The baseball team drew 1,647 (Friday), 2,584 (Saturday) and 2,599 on Sunday. 2019 baseball season ticket holders got the first crack at buying tickets, while a small number of seats went on sale the day of the game, primarily in the general admission berm areas. The softball team drew 270 (Friday), 363 (Saturday) and 345 (Sunday). Both teams will be on the road over Easter weekend but return home Apr. 9. Nebraska was the only known Big Ten school to sell tickets to baseball games this weekend. Purdue allowed fans to enter the stadium for free in their series vs. Rutgers, and drew 433 on Friday and 505 on Saturday. They did not list a crowd number for Sunday’s series finale. In 2019, NU ranked ninth nationally in baseball attendance at 4,530 fans per game. -Sean Callahan

