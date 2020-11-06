Say this about Big Ten football. The games deliver solid numbers of television viewers, especially for the marquee matchups. While the conference only resumed playing two weekends ago, the viewership numbers have already provided a much-needed shot in the arm to its pandemic punched television network partners, ABC/ESPN, and Fox Sports and the Big Ten Network. The positive bump has also been felt by college football -- and most importantly, advertisers -- across the board.

“The networks that broadcast college football cannot be happier that the Big Ten is back,” said Richard Deitsch, a media reporter with The Athletic. For one thing, it means more game-day product is available for viewing in Big Ten markets such as Chicago, New York-New Jersey, Detroit, Indianapolis, and, yes, the entire state of Nebraska. And that also means more eyeballs streaming and clicking and streaming back and forth between games in other conferences. The bottom line: While the Big Ten has played on just two of the first nine college football weekends, the games already account for three of the season’s top five ratings, according to data from Sports Media Watch.

Week 1

Start with the weekend of Oct. 24 when the Big Ten’s returned to action. The conference delivered two of college football’s top ratings this season, according to data from Sports Media Watch. The Nebraska-Ohio State game attracted 6.18 million viewers on the Fox Big Noon Saturday time slot, the highest-rated game that weekend. Ratings jumped 100% and viewership 144% from last year’s comparable week eight window on FOX, based on Sports Media Watch numbers. The game trailed only the Georgia-Alabama game on CBS the weekend before, which drew 9.61 million viewers. To date, the SEC matchup ranks as the most-watched game this season. Given the season-opening match, the Nebraska-Ohio State numbers were not surprising, said Deitsch. Ohio State’s impact on television viewing “is very similar to the Dallas Cowboys,” he said. “They have a passionate fan base, and they draw,” regardless of the opponent. Alabama and Notre Dame are the other schools that typically have a similar impact on TV ratings, Deitsch said. As for Nebraska, it is still a national draw and a well-respected brand, although “not as much as it used to be,” said Deitsch. “They still bring in the casual fan who will tune in to them.” It wasn’t just the Cornhuskers and Buckeyes that captured viewers in week one of the conference schedule. The Michigan-Minnesota game later that Saturday attracted 5.12 million viewers on ABC. The two Big Ten games were only the third and fourth of the season to average at least five million viewers, compared to 15 at the same point last year, Sports Media Watch reported. In addition, Indiana’s upset of Penn State averaged 2.07 million viewers on FS1, the network’s most-watched game of the season through eight weeks. “It was incredibly important for the Big Ten to get back on TV...important for the conference, important for the schools, important for the networks,” said Austin Karp, managing editor for digital content at Sports Business Journal.

Ohio State vs. Penn State drew 6.53 million viewers this past Saturday, which is the second most of any college football game this season. (Associated Press)

Week 2

Last weekend, the Big Ten heavyweight match between Ohio State and Penn State drew the largest audience. Ohio State-Penn State averaged a 3.45 rating and 6.53 million viewers on ABC’s Saturday Night Football over the weekend. That topped the numbers put up in week one when the Buckeyes played the Cornhuskers. As noted, the Big Ten accounts for three of the top five most-watched games, with the previous week’s Michigan-Minnesota matchup ranking fifth. This season’s top five games are the only ones thus far to average at least five million viewers, compared to 18 through nine weeks last year, Sports Media Watch said. The media watch company said keep in mind that Ohio State-Penn State would not have ranked among the ten most-watched games at the nine-week mark last season. Taking a deep dive into the numbers, Columbus, Ohio led all markets in viewership, followed by Cleveland, Dayton, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh. The Ohio State-Penn State game also helped ABC win the night as the most-viewed network in primetime on Saturday, the network said. In addition, ABC’s Saturday tripleheader, which also included Boston College-Clemson and Notre Dame-Georgia Tech averaged 4.94 million viewers, the most-viewed ABC tripleheader since 2019’s week nine. ESPN also scored on Friday, with the Minnesota-Maryland game producing the network’s largest weekday college football audience since week two of last season FS1’s top game was Indiana-Rutgers, which averaged about half a million viewers in a window that was originally supposed to feature Wisconsin-Nebraska. As for this weekend, Ohio State plays Rutgers, and Michigan plays Indiana. The Nebraska-Northwestern game should draw decent numbers on the Big Ten Network. Wisconsin’s game against Purdue was canceled.

Can the Big Ten's strong TV ratings continue to hold throughout the season? (Getty Images)

Sports viewership unplugged