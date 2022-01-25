Big Red Business: A peek at the survey on possible stadium enhancements
Nebraska football fans, put on your dream cap and follow me.
Imagine entering Memorial Stadium to get to your seats on the west side, stopping at the concessions stand for a beer, a hamburger, brat, pork tenderloin, or taco.
If you’re looking for more upscale dining and beverage options, and you have a membership, swing by the Huskers Restaurant and Social Club and mingle with former Husker greats Eric Crouch, Mike Rozier, and Johnny Rodgers. The five-star, member-only restaurant would also be open year-round for luncheons and parties.
Walk through the main concourse in search of the greatly enhanced Husker souvenir shop to buy a No. 15 Tommie Frazier jersey to pull over your red sweatshirt.
Oh, you may also notice more people-moving escalators and elevators in the north and south stands that swiftly take fans to their seats in the upper reaches. And all those cracks in the original facade of the stadium have been tucked and sealed and freshly painted to eliminate the eyesores and improve the overall appearance.
Make no mistake, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts is considering multiple options on how to enhance the game-day experience both inside and outside Memorial Stadium, which turns 100-years-old in 2023. Alberts has not talked about his preferences on what he’d like to see done but he has asked fans to take 15 minutes or so to fill out a survey.
He emphasized in a note that the “considerations in this survey are conceptual in nature and no decisions have been made regarding their approval for development.”
While the athletic department is gathering feedback from season-ticket holders and all other fans and stakeholders by Jan. 31, the comprehensive survey provides details on many options on the table.
Questions cover topics such as cleanliness in the restrooms, parking, food and beverage upgrades including the sale of alcohol, new ticket and donation pricing, adding creature comfort seats, and more club and suite options for bigger spending donors.
No, the survey doesn’t formally address a possible scrape to the earth redo of the south stadium, although some luxury seating is mentioned for both end zones.
To be sure, any major changes at Memorial Stadium will not necessarily be viewed as improvements by many in the fan base.
One argument is that fans flocking to Memorial Stadium don’t need fancy food options, dining and drinking zones, and other amenities that other college football venues now have. As many see it, Memorial Stadium is all about the game and its intensity, the band, the tunnel walk, the balloon release after the first Nebraska score, the fan camaraderie, and the ear-splitting noise that makes the old gray lady a special place on football Saturdays.
If you want more expansive dining options, Husker memorabilia and more, visit the retailers that are a stone-throw away from the downtown campus, as the argument goes.
The athletic department typically surveys fans after each home football game, but this fact-finding mission comes with higher stakes as the football program seeks to keep the fan base energized while the product on the field regains its past glory. And face facts, Nebraska – and all schools with major dollars tied to athletics – need to find ways to appeal to the younger fans who generally like the amenities and who’ll be the ones asked to write the big checks in the years ahead.
Alberts did not say how long it will take to tabulate and study the survey results before releasing information to the public. But, given the push to get the survey out the door, expect something in the first half of 2022.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the questions covered in the survey, and some of the options fans have been asked to ponder and vote on.
Eats, drinks and gambling
It’s the million-dollar question: What about the sale of alcohol inside the friendly confines of Memorial Stadium?
The survey contained multiple questions on respondents’ attitude toward the future sale of alcohol, including how the sale of alcohol affects a ticket holder’s decision to attend a game.
The survey also asked fans “if the sale of alcohol meant fans could not leave Memorial Stadium at halftime and re-enter (as is the current policy), how would that impact your attitude toward the future sale of alcohol?”
In addition, respondents were asked to ponder the possibility of alcohol-free zones inside the stadium.
Keep in mind that past HuskerOnline coverage on alcohol sales found that the revenue is a drop in the bucket at stadiums that sell beer, and in many cases the money doesn’t cover expenses. On the flip side, some studies have found that controlling the sale of beer inside the stadium helps prevent abuse and injuries, and arrests.
The survey also asked respondents to check a list of improvements to other food and beverage options, including barbeque, burgers, brats, tacos as well as mainstays Runza sandwiches and Val’s pizza.
Finally, fans were asked what their attitude is toward legalized sports gambling at the stadium.
Seat donations
Most seats at Memorial Stadium require donations to the athletic department in addition to the price of the seat.
Which is why the survey asked ticket holders how satisfied they were with their seats based on how much they donated.
The survey listed hypothetical required donations per seat locations, then asked whether people would purchase seats in those locations or if not, where else?
For example, seats in sections 5-6-7, and 25-26-27 required a donation of $2,500 per seat – tops in this scenario. What about seats in North Stadium rows 80 to 99, and South Stadium rows 68 to 98? Those would require $150 per seat donations.
Even some rows that had obstructed views in the north and south end zones came with $500 donations.
Seat equity
One question certain to draw out emotions: “There are a number of loyal supporters whose seats are subject to a grandfathered policy that has allowed them to maintain their location without a pricing adjustment.”
“It is possible that Nebraska athletics could eliminate these grandfathered seat policies and require all season ticket holders in similar sections to pay the same donation…Implementing a seat equity plan could lower the average investment level for all, but may displace some of these loyal supporters with grandfathered seat policies. How would you describe your attitude toward a future seat equity plan?”
Reconfiguration
*Ledge seats. These seats could be configured in multiple rows or a single row, offering fans “individual seats along with a drink rail with unobstructed views to the on-field action,” the question said.
Ledge seating is currently available at Folsom Field at Colorado, Camp Randall at Wisconsin and Utah’s stadium. In addition, Ohio State, Kentucky, Oregon State, and Colorado State offer ledge seats with lounges.
The cost? The survey sought to gauge fan interest if the seating costs, for example, $3,000 per seat, $2,250 per seat, or $1,500 per seat. Configuration? Multiple rows or a single row. Preferred location? Home sideline, visitor sideline, North end zone or South end zone.
*Field level suites. The survey noted that construction of a limited number of suites could offer “seats for about 12, or 16 with standing room only passes.” The sections would include a private lounge “located steps from the on-field action."
Louisville, Washington, Mississippi State have field-level suites at their football venues.
*Private club lounge. Stadium renovation could include a “limited number of memberships” to a private club lounge located in the end zone at field level, and available to all football season ticket holders anywhere in the stadium. The lounge would provide views of the field.
Another possibility: Membership to a private club lounge located on the concourse level that would not offer views of the field.
*Huskers Restaurant and Social Club. This concourse-level dining facility could be utilized by members on non-game days.
As envisioned, this club could serve as a “home away from home” for its members where they can “relax, dine, conduct business, and host a private event, while also socializing with other Huskers, alumni, former athletes, and donors, among others.”
The club would feature a five-star restaurant offering “unparalleled upscale dining options,” the survey said. Other features include guest passes, no monthly food and beverage minimums, complimentary parking with valet service, and the ability to bring up to a party of four for dining.
*Loge boxes. These seats “offer the ultimate in private box viewing while allowing patrons to experience the roar of the crowd with every touchdown. The boxes could seat from four to eight, in theater-type seats. The seats could be located outdoors and under cover.
Oklahoma, Baylor, Ohio State and Minnesota are among the schools featuring loge boxes.
*Luxury suites. Memorial Stadium currently has 101 luxury suites located along both sidelines and the north end zone. All are sold out. Additional suites could include seating for about 16 fans. NU's 101 luxury suites currently rank tops in the Big Ten ahead of both Ohio State and Michigan. Full-sized suites cost on average between $100,000 to $150,000 per year and are on long-term 10-year lease agreements in most cases.
