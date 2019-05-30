FREMONT – Scott Frost and his Nebraska coaching staff got a big weight lifted off their shoulders when running back Dedrick Mills officially arrived in Lincoln last week.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound junior transfer from Garden City (Kan.) C.C. via Georgia Tech had the Husker staff and NU fans biting their nails as he awaited test scores to see when he would academically qualify to come to Lincoln.

Mills got the scores he needed and made it to campus in time for summer conditioning, and now Frost can’t wait to see what he can do with his latest backfield addition this season.

“That was a fight making sure he got done everything that he needed to get done to get here,” Frost said before his speaking engagement on the Big Red Blitz Tour on Thursday. “I wasn’t worried about him getting to Lincoln; it was kind of when he was going to get there. The longer we have with him, the better chance he has of learning what he has to learn.

“He’s really impressed already from a standpoint that he was able to step in and get right in the weight room with all of our guys and keep up. That speaks to the work he’s been putting in while he’s been trying to get qualified to come to school.”

Mills brings a welcomed element of physicality to Nebraska’s running backs room. He rushed for 1,358 yards and 19 touchdowns last season at Garden City after putting up 771 yards and 12 touchdowns as a true freshman at Georgia Tech in 2016.

Frost said he and his staff were immediately drawn to Mills’ tough and aggressive style of running from the day they watched him in person for the first time.

“Oh yeah, he’s a kid that when we went down and watched him practice at the junior college, our coaches were blown away with his competitiveness and his drive and his grit,” Frost said. “I need more guys that are willing to go to battle like that, and I think he’s going to have that spirit.”

During his speech at the Big Red Blitz stop in Norfolk, Frost mentioned that it wasn’t just Mills’ power element that intrigued him, but also his versatility and experience. In fact, Frost thinks NU could come up with some new wrinkles they weren’t able to use last season to showcase Mills’ talent.

“We’re going to be built on speed, and we want skill players that can really run,” Frost said. “But he’s a guy that’s bigger in stature and is going to be able to give us some chunk yards. He’s got a background at an option school back in the day playing at Georgia Tech, and he’s done some other things that we might be able to utilize going forward as well.”