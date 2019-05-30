NORFOLK – Just before the first of three stops on Nebraska’s Big Red Blitz tour on Thursday, Fred Hoiberg actually looked as relaxed as he’d been in weeks despite a long day ahead.

That’s because, compared to his frenetic first six weeks as the Huskers’ new men’s basketball head coach, stuff like that was easy.

Hoiberg and his staff pulled off one of the most impressive roster overhauls imaginable, signing 11 new scholarship players and two walk-ons after barely a month and a half on the job.

But don’t think Hoiberg is going to go back to his post-Chicago Bulls routine of bathrobes, coffee, crossword puzzles, and The Price Is Right. The real challenge is now just about to begin.

Starting on June 9, the majority of NU’s newly assembled roster will be in Lincoln together for the first time for the first five-week summer session and offseason workouts. From that point forward, Hoiberg and Co. will be tasked with turning a group of talented individuals into a cohesive team before the season opens in November.

“All I’ve seen of these players is what I’ve watched on film,” Hoiberg said. “I’ve watched a lot of them and I’ve liked what I’ve seen, but again, you don’t know how the whole thing will come together when the guys haven’t played together.

“But one thing that we’re going to stress is having one common goal and not be worried about individual glory and going out there and doing it as a team. I’m confident that we’ll do that. We have a great group of kids that I know are going to come in and work hard.”

The timing of Hoiberg’s arrival couldn’t have been much more fortuitous considering Nebraska was already set to take an 11-day trip to Italy as part of the foreign tour the NCAA grants teams every four years.

Not only will the Huskers be bonded together in another country and playing against real opponents together for the first time, but they’ll also get an additional 10 full practices leading up to the trip.

In that extra time, Hoiberg said he wanted to experiment with numerous lineups and put players at multiple positions to see how everything fit within his system.

“We’re going into this with an open mind,” Hoiberg said. “We’ve got 11 new faces and only two (players) coming back from last year’s team. There’s a lot of unknowns right now with our group, but we’re excited about our team. The way we put it together, we’ve got five transfers, two returners, two junior college players, and then three freshmen. It’s an exciting time.”

Hoiberg faced a similar roster situation entering his first season at Iowa State, and he said he could definitely learn from what worked and what didn’t that year and apply it to Nebraska. While they were under much different circumstances, Hoiberg already sees some similarities to Year 1 in Ames.

“I think you can take kind of the blueprint of how we built Iowa State and have a similar approach to the way we’re going to do it here at Nebraska,” he said. “We feel good about how we’ve gotten off to that same type of start.”