Big, rangy Texas ATH Braylen Prude commits to Nebraska
It was a productive Father’s Day for the Nebraska football program as it gained the commitment of three-star Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek athlete Braylen Prude on Sunday.
"It’s just the right place," Prude told Inside Nebraska of why he committed to the Huskers. "This is going to be the new wave for college football. Everyone’s new, and it's going to be a fresh start for Nebraska football. It's just the right place to be. Everything that I need, that school has it. Academics, you name it."
Prude, an intriguing prospect at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, is coming off an official visit to Nebraska this weekend. He burst onto the scene earlier this month at a satellite camp in Houston where several Husker coaches attended. It was Prude’s 40-meter dash time that caught the attention of Matt Rhule and his defensive backs coach, Evan Cooper.
“I ran a good time again, and then they just came to all my stations,” Prude told Inside Nebraska earlier this month. “Then when we went outside for the football drills, he (Cooper) was watching me and then pulled me aside to do some drills with him. Then we went to one-on-ones, and it was after the first rep I got the offer.”
Rhule and Cooper extended their Nebraska offer to Prude that day and the rangy athlete who plays safety and outside linebacker for his high school program quickly set up an official visit for this weekend. Prior to the Huskers getting involved, Prude's only other offers were FCS Eastern Illinois and Division II Lane College.
Prude is another example of Rhule honing in on football recruits who are also standouts in track and field. Prude recently set a new personal best in the 400-meter dash of 49.47 seconds.
Prude becomes the 10th member of the Huskers' 2024 class and is the fifth Texan as he joins defensive back Mario Buford, tight end Ian Flynt, offensive lineman Gibson Pyle and athlete Roger Gradney.
