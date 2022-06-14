Big 10 program impresses DE Teitum Tuioti
Teitum Tuioti used to live in Nebraska when his father coached for the Huskers but now his dad is at Oregon and so the three-star defensive end now lives in the Pacific Northwest.But his heart migh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news