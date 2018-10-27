This was supposed to be Nebraska's (1-6) bye week, but because of unforeseen circumstances, we'll get another football game in Lincoln today. Bethune-Cookman (4-4) will come into Memorial Stadium today for an 11 am game on the BTN, as they'll face their first Big Ten opponent in school history. Here are today's keys to a Husker victory. Because BCU is an FCS opponent, there is no official point spread listed for today's game.

KEYS TO VICTORY: Bethune-Cookman vs. Nebraska

KEY 1: Execution on offense This one is simple. Nebraska's offense needs to come out of the gates today and execute at the level we saw last week against Minnesota. KEY 2: Physicality The Huskers will have a significant advantage on the line of scrimmage today. NU needs to show their physicality early and dominate the line of scrimmage. KEY 3: Finish big plays When Nebraska's starting offense is on the field, I expect there to be some big-play opportunities early and often. They need to execute in these situations and finish big plays when they are there. KEY 4: Tackling Bethune-Cookman will put Nebraska in space. This will be another good tackling test for the Blackshirts. Last week against Minnesota, the Huskers received their best-tackling grade of the season according to Pro Football Focus. KEY 5: Make this game what it is This game needs to be what it's supposed to be for Nebraska. The Huskers didn't overpay to get a four-quarter fight from Bethune Cookman. NU needs to jump on them early so several young players can get playing time and development for the future.

EXPERT TAKE: Bethune-Cookman vs. Nebraska

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher Both sides understand what this game is. For Bethune-Cookman, it's an $800,000 paycheck, and for Nebraska, it's a chance to play a 12th game and allow several young players an opportunity to get on the field. The Huskers will jump on Bethune-Cookman early, and we will see second and third-teamers for the final quarter-and-a-half. Nebraska 48, Bethune-Cookman 10 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer The only question here for me is how quickly will Nebraska be able to pull its starters and empty its sideline to get as many backups some game reps as possible. Adrian Martinez cuts up BCU’s defense and Devine Ozigbo powers to another 100-yard day in a much-needed blowout win. Nebraska 59, Bethune-Cookman 3 ############################## Nate Clouse - HuskerOnline Lead Recruiting Analyst I see Nebraska getting off to a fast start and pouring it on early. Things have been clicking pretty well for the Huskers on both sides of the football and I think we’ll continue to see that happen Saturday. What makes it hard to predict the final score is just how efficient the reserves will be when they are in and how long they will play. Bottom line is NU adds another win to its record. Nebraska 42, Bethune-Cookman 7 ############################## Mike'l Severe - Omaha World Herald Bottom Line Seven TDs and a safety for Nebraska. Great chance for NU to get some of the backups game reps. The biggest concern from the Wildcats is their top-rated kick off return unit vs a Husker special teams that has struggled much of the season. The Wildcats starting QB Arkevious Williams is a game-time decision if he can't go the backup is a transfer from West Virginia. Nebraska 51, Bethune-Cookman 10 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director As long as Nebraska takes Bethune-Cookman seriously the Huskers should roll. They have more size, skill and talent on its roster and should play their first laugher of the Scott Frost era. Don't give the Wildcats a reason to believe and the Big Red will win back to back games for the first time this season. Nebraska 55, Bethune-Cookman 17

HuskerOnline Week 8 Score Predictions Week 8 Sean Callahan Robin Washut Nate Clouse Mike'l Severe Andy Kendeigh Bethune-Cookman at Nebraska 48-10 Nebraska 59-3 Nebraska 42-7 Nebraska 51-10 Nebraska 55-17 Nebraska Wisconsin at Northwestern 27-20 Wisconsin 21-14 Wisconsin 33-26 Wisconsin 17-14 Northwestern 27-20 Northwestern Iowa at Penn State 31-21 Penn State 28-27 Penn State 36-30 Penn State 23-17 Penn State 31-24 Penn State Purdue at Michigan State 34-30 Purdue 38-35 Purdue 33-30 Purdue 24-23 Mich. State 27-24 Purdue Florida vs. Georgia 28-17 Georgia 34-13 Georgia 35-27 Georgia 26-20 Florida 28-20 Georgia Washington State at Stanford 34-30 WSU 23-21 WSU 28-27 Stanford 30-24 Stanford 31-27 Stanford